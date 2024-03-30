DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PIEM along w/ Bromski!

The Meadows
Sat, 30 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, March 30th, 2024

The Ornate Project & The Meadows Presents...

PIEM

along w/ Bromski

Doors Open 11pm

Table RSVP? info@thebrooklynmonarch.com

21 + Proper I.D. Required.

The Meadows BK

17 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Ornate Project & The Meadows
$
Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

