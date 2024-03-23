Top track

Rodriguez Jr. - Lila

Parable Presents: Rodriguez Jr - live, Øostil, Jonathan Kasper

E1
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parable are proud to welcome back Rodriguez Jr once again for a special live performance in London at E1. Joining the lineup, we welcome a selection of international talent from all over the world. Afterlife’s ‘Øostil’ joins us all the way from Mexico to m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
Lineup

Rodriguez Jr., Øostil, Jonathan Kaspar

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

