Brava Gente | Ensi + Nerone live a Roma

Snodo Mandrione
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
From €18.40

About

Giovedì 7 Marzo 2024

Brava Gente - The Show

Ensi + Nerone live @ Snodo Mandrione, Roma

VIP PACK comprensivo di accesso al soundcheck + accesso prioritario all'acquisto del merch + meet and greet

Tutte le età
Presentato da Plasma Concerti

Lineup

Ensi, Nerone

Venue

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63, 00181 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

