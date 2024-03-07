DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovedì 7 Marzo 2024
Brava Gente - The Show
Ensi + Nerone live @ Snodo Mandrione, Roma
VIP PACK comprensivo di accesso al soundcheck + accesso prioritario all'acquisto del merch + meet and greet
Ingresso riservato ai soli soci dell’ass.culturale RCA af...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.