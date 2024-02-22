Top track

Rockin Moroccin - You Got the Love

SINNER CIRCLE

Telegraphenamt
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Its time for another SINNER CIRCLE.

with Hyenah and Rockin Moroccin from London, and a set by Jane Ryse b2b C.M.A.

Afro House, House, Tech House, vibes.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Jane Ryse.
Lineup

Hyenah, Rockin Moroccin, Jane Ryse

Venue

Telegraphenamt

Monbijoustraße 11, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

