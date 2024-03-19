DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Comedy Sack

Hoxton Cabin
Tue, 19 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Comedy Sack is a laid-back new material night in the heart of Hoxton, featuring some of the most exciting acts on the London circuit. Each week boasts a line-up of award-winning comedians who've written for Have I Got News For You, Horrible Histories,...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Comedy Sack.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2
Neil O'Rourke, Micky Overman, Heidi Regan and 2 more

Hoxton Cabin

132 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DP, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

