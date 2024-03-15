Top track

Trace Amount - Anxious Awakenings

IMPULSE CONTROL Trace Amount / Mutterspache + more

The Engine Rooms
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
About

IMPULSE CONTROL

Friday 15th March 2024 | Doors: 8:00pm

From the duo behind a stream of Hardcore Metal & Punk shows and diametric Electronic club nights within Londons bludgeoning techno scene. This time taking over East London's industrial railway arch T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IMPULSE CONTROL.
Lineup

Venue

The Engine Rooms

Unit 30, Bow Triangle Business Centre, Eleanor St, London E3, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

