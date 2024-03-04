DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Escape Artist Lovers - March Residency
In the last century, back when people paid for music there was this thing called “College Rock”. It might be difficult to imagine a time when the word “college” had connotations outside of crushing debt or students y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.