La SAD - Oversound Music Festival

Parco Gondar
Tue, 30 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsGallipoli
From €33.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Sad è un gruppo musicale italiano formatosi a Milano nel 2020, composto da Theø, Plant e Fiks.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PM Eventi.

Lineup

LA SAD

Venue

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

