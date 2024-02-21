Top track

Ella Grace - I Wonder

Ella Grace

Hafenklang
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ella Grace is a London-based singer/songwriter straddling modern folk and rock, citing influences from Wolf Alice to Aldous Harding. She released a string of singles in 2020 before releasing her first album ‘Reverence’ in 2021, which explores themes of que...

All ages
Presented by Hafenklang & Off The Radar.
Lineup

Ella Grace

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

