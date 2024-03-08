DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SOUL CIRCUS
Funk’n’Soul Lovers il Soul Circus ritorna per il primo appuntamento dell’anno con uno spettacolo completamente nuovo. Musicisti, cantanti, rapper e ballerini tutti uniti per una data unica, senza precedenti.
Curiosi di scoprire il nuovo tri...
