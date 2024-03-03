DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The very first edition of the Smaland's daytime rave at Goldener Salon.
Doors 12pm.
Come early and leave late!
w/
Caren Callas
Erhardt Schuster
Franziska Frizzante
Friz07
Henry
Murphy
Najeh
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.