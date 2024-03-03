Top track

Najeh - Traxx Nation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Småland Sunday Brunch

Goldener Salon
Sun, 3 Mar, 12:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Najeh - Traxx Nation
Got a code?

About

The very first edition of the Smaland's daytime rave at Goldener Salon.

Doors 12pm.

Come early and leave late!

w/

Caren Callas

Erhardt Schuster

Franziska Frizzante

Friz07

Henry

Murphy

Najeh

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Smaland & Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.