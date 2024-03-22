DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AGUS FORNITE & STIFFY

Independance Club
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AgusFortnite2008 y Stiffy son dos jóvenes argentinos que en los últimos 2 años han estado en boca de todo el mundo a causa de su imaginario altamente original y creativo. Se han ganado el respeto de la gente por saber captar los códigos de los raperos amer...

MENORES DE 16 AÑOS ACOMPAÑADOS Y AUTORIZACION FIRMADA. IMPRESCINDIBLE DNI
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stiffy

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

