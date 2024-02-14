Top track

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - 2018 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Kate Bush LP

Café 1001
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - 2018 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Taking place on Valentine's Day our next LP event celebrates none other than a goddess amongst us mere mortals, it is of course Kate Bush. Recently propelled into the 1 billion streams club, by way of Stranger Things, Kate, to her friends, has much much mo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 1001
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.