Karaoke con Congress

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 11 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyTucson
Free
Congratulations, you're booked! You're the star at Karaoke con Congress every Sunday night on the Taproom Patio - FREE @ 10pm!

21+
Hotel Congress
Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

