The Velcro Pygmies - Welcome to the Show

Velcro Pygmies Live!

The Basement
Thu, 25 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsClemson
From $19.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get Wild with The Pygmies!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Basement.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Velcro Pygmies

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

