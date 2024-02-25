DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Barty

The Hackney Social
Sun, 25 Feb, 8:00 am
DJLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
we're doing it like we do it in Beirut - a mega mix of genres that will take you back to that place you love!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

