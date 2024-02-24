DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guarda come nevica 3. I Sentimenti Del Maiale

Eremo Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Guarda come nevica

 3.⁠ ⁠I sentimenti del maiale

di Licia Lanera

con Danilo Gluva e Licia Lanera

chitarra e voce Dario Bissanti

batteria Giorgio Cardone

basso Cristian Allegriai

scene Riccardo Maurapasqua

costumi Angela Tomasicchio

animenti alla re...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

