Calequi y Las Panteras Festival Mil·leni 25

Razzmatazz 3
Thu, 18 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calequi y las Panteras son el mayor secreto a voces surgido en Madrid en el último año. El autor, productor y multi-instrumentista, Javier Calequi, ha decidido darlo todo en su proyecto personal: Calequi y las Panteras, junto a Lauri Revuelta y Luisa Corra...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
Razzmatazz 3

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

