Top track

This Eternal Decay - DarkLove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This Eternal Decay + Sun's Spectrum live at Ziggy

Ziggy Club
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

This Eternal Decay - DarkLove
Got a code?

About

Ziggy Club in collaborazione con ElectroNation & Tuxedo Reunion presenta:

THIS ETERNAL DECAY + SUN'S SPECTRUM

Dopo il concerto si balla con DJs Lesley & Angelo DiBa

Ti ricordiamo che Ziggy Club è un circolo Arci! Se non hai ancora la tessera puoi sottos...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Sun's Spectrum, This Eternal Decay

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.