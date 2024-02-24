DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queenie Charity Karaoke Night!

Jungle Electric
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Raise money for LGBTQ plus history month. We are hosting a fabulous Queenie Karaoke to raise money, the very important charity food chain. All profits will be donated and we will also be running a raffle. Keep your eye out for our resident Magician Who wil...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jungle Electric.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.