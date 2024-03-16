Top track

La vie

COOKIE RECORDS CLUB NIGHT XXL

La Rotonde
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€16.83

La vie
About

🏰🏰🏰 3 SCÈNES, LINE UP XXL, ET DES SURPRISES 🏰 🏰 🏰

✨ SCÈNE 1

Atrium (00h/06h) - COOKIE RECORDS & GUESTS

✨ SCÈNE 2

Refuge (22h/05h) - PAILLETTES POMPETTES & GUESTS

✨ SCÈNE 3

Miniclub (00h/06h) - SATURATION COLLECTIVE

▬▬ 👀 LINE-UP 👀 ▬▬

BOLIVAR...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par COOKIE RECORDS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bolivard , Later., Baz and 1 more

Venue

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

