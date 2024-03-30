Top track

Big Mess - Working

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Mess + Eel Men + Decomisos la Toledana + Muerte En El Parque

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Mess - Working
Got a code?

About

Copenhagen's Kings of Bestial Pop debut in London along with Harlow Town's truest sons The Eel Men. Supported by local punks Decomisos la Toledana & pop mutants Muerte En El Parque.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cryptic Growth.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Big Mess, Eel Men, Decomisos la Toledana and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.