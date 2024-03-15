DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ENCORE : Mac Declos, Mischluft, Asil

Transbordeur
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€20.80
About

Le 15 mars marque le retour de Mac Declos, qui nous avait rendu visite il y a un an en B2B avec Lacchesi. Cette fois, il revient pour un set bouncy techno en solo.

Nous serons également rejoints par Mischluft, le prodige de la team Hot Meal Rec, aux super...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Totaal Rez.
Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

