KAMELOT

O2 Ritz
Sun, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£35.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born Again Concerts proudly presents

AWAKEN THE WORLD TOUR 2024

KAMELOT

with special guests AD INFINITUM AND BLACKBRIAR

and FROZEN CROWN

This is a 8+ event, with under 14s to be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
Lineup

1
Frozen Crown, Blackbriar, Ad Infinitum and 1 more

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

