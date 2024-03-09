DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Velvet Fuzz are a London-based trio who met through their common love for blues, rockabilly and rock n roll in the heart of Soho, London.
The band have since developed their own unique sound and have grown a fanbase the old fashioned way through regul...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.