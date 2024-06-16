Top track

O Beach Ibiza - 12th Birthday

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 16 Jun, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Help us celebrate 12 years of the Ultimate Day Club Experience in style at a very special Birthday edition Pool Party.

Expect familiar faces on the musical line-up, plus lots of surprises on this jam-packed day. We’ll be featuring a selection of the very...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Fat Tony (DJ), Grant Collins, Sam Dungate and 4 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

