Club Celeste Day & Night: Shanti Celeste, Moxie, Pangaea & More

Sat, 18 May, 1:00 pm
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Peach Discs’ label boss & NTS Radio resident Shanti Celeste returns to The Cause for another full venue takeover, joined by a stellar cast of friends from across Europe for a 16-hour day & night party! 🌞🌚

Lineup -Shanti Celeste

Moxie

Pangaea

Gabriell...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins & Small Talk
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shanti Celeste, Pangaea, Tai Lokun and 3 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

