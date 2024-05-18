DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Peach Discs’ label boss & NTS Radio resident Shanti Celeste returns to The Cause for another full venue takeover, joined by a stellar cast of friends from across Europe for a 16-hour day & night party! 🌞🌚
Lineup -Shanti Celeste
Moxie
Pangaea
Gabriell...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
