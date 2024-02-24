DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to CLUBHOUSE
A monthly house music pregame hosted by @choochoo_music. Pregame your night out, party early, or just come hang. House music and good vibes from 5pm to 10pm at Sleepwalk.
>>> NO COVER
Doors at 5pm
$2 off all drinks before 8pm...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.