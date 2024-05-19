Top track

The Pioneers + Boss Capone and Patsy

Le Molotov
Sun, 19 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€27.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Apparus à Kingston en 1962, le son ensoleillé et les harmonies des Pioneers ont contribué à diffuser les sons de la Jamaïque dans le monde entier. Ils ont sorti des classiques du genre tels que "Long Shot (Kick De Bucket)" et "Give And Take" sur le label d...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boss Capone, The Pioneers

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

