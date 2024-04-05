Top track

Paper©️uts Presents: Che Lingo, Deema, Tommy Saint, Glade Marie + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Paper©️uts takeover Brixton with a BIG lineup...🅿️ ©️

After various parties around London last year, Paper©️uts have put together a crazy lineup for their first big party of the year.

The night will be a blend of the best in UK rap, future beats, House,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Che Lingo, Tommy Saint, Deema and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

