MEZCLA | Reggaeton Mashup Night

The Meadows
Sat, 13 Apr, 10:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MEZCLA | Reggaeton Mash-up Night

Come and enjoy a night of perreo intenso, catering to the best modern reggaeton and top tracks from the artist mashed on the flyer can you guess??

Free w/ RSVP (Limited Quantities)

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

