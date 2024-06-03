Top track

Honey

070 Shake - Fight The Noia

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Honey
About

Danielle Balbuena, la statunitense classe 1997 meglio conosciuta come 070 Shake, è una rapper e cantante del collettivo 070. Ha esordito con l'Ep "Glitter" (2018), un sestetto di brani che poco anticipa della sua futura produzione. Se quei brani sono ancor...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

070 Shake

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

