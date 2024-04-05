Top track

Parable presents: Klangkarussell, Joachim Pastor

The Steel Yard
Fri, 5 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£33

Parable is delighted to announce the return of the melodic house heavyweights – the renowned duo Klangkarussell and the world-class producer Joachim Pastor. Hailing from Austria, Klangkarussell is celebrated for their finely crafted melodic tech-house styl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Klangkarussell, Joachim Pastor

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

