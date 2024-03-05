DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grape.vn

The Lower Third
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22
About

About Grape.Vn:

Grape.Vn is a new monthly night of top music talent, promoted by Propeller Communications and Blanc Music Group. The event aims to showcase some of the most exciting musicians from the UK and internationally. As well as performances on the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Congratulations, Dead Air, CLT DRP

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

