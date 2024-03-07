DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Advanced Living Room Productions presents Afterlife Giftshop, Caro Kann & Mike Dumovich

The Rabbit Box
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Advanvce Living Room Productions presents Afterlife Giftshop, Caro Kann & Mike Dumovich at The Rabbit Box on March 7th!

Day of Show tickets available at the bar when we open at 3pm & at the door at 7pm

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afterlife Giftshop, Mike Dumovich, Caro Kann

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.