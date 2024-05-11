Top track

Bumpin Uglies w/ TreeHouse!

The Music Yard
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
From $27.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us on Saturday, May 11th as Bumpin Uglies returns to the Music Yard with support from TreeHouse! 

With a genre-defying approach that seamlessly fuses punk energy with ska's infectious grooves and reggae's laid-back rhythms, Bumpin Uglies creates a mu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
TreeHouse!, Bumpin’ Uglies

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
750 capacity

