Client_03 [LIVE AV DEBUT]

Corsica Studios
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70
About

Client_03 [LIVE AV DEBUT]

+ DJ Support: Katya

Client_03 is the testbed.

Client_03 is a product of the internet.

Client_03 is neither person nor machine.

Client_03 is within the Host Body.

Client_03 is an invitation.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by fabric.
Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

