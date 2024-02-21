Top track

FLO - Boccamara (feat. Peppe Servillo)

Flo - Le Canzoni che ti devo al Biko

BIKO
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€12

About

La canzone che ti devo in musica accompagna il pubblico per circa un’ora e mezza in

un piccolo viaggio di formazione che partendo dalla Napoli di Maradona e del contrab-bando, arriva alla Biennale, a Parigi, a Città del Messico. Dieci capitoli per dieci i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fuori Salotto.

Lineup

Flo

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

