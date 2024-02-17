DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton Roller Party

Les Galeries Montparnasse
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

REGGAETON ROLLER PARTY XXL

"BACK TO DA BARRIO" revient pour sa deuxième édition, cette fois-ci un samedi soir aux Galeries Montparnasse pour une soirée exceptionnelle qui a réuni plus de 1000 participants lors de la dernière édition, au pied de la majestu...

Tout public
Présenté par Back to da Bario & Les Galeries Montparnasse
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Les Galeries Montparnasse

22 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.