Top track

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Notes by Fine Wine Series

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 9 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Got a code?

About

Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience at "High Notes," where we seamlessly blend the melodies of R&B with the refined world of wine. This is where culture meets luxe, transforming every moment into an immersive experience that's way...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Fine Wine x Superior Ingredients.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.