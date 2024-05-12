Top track

12 Rods “If We Stayed Alive" Tour w/ Launder

recordBar
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When Ryan Olcott, songwriter and frontman of Twin Cities’ iconic indie rock band 12 Rods, found unfinished Rods demos during lockdown, he was surprised. When he realized they were good, he was shocked. He quickly set to finishing and recording the composit...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Launder, 12 Rods

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

