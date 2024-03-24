DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SHLUG

New Cross Inn
Sun, 24 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Real Life Presents

Shlug

An electric stampede from Cardiff

https://www.instagram.com/shlugshlug/

Epsom Salts

Brighton noise rock

https://www.instagram.com/epsomsalts_/

Why Patterns

Messy unsubtle noise punk

https://www.instagram.com/whywhywhypatte...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Real Life Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Shlug, Epsom Salts, Why Patterns and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.