Top track

Dau - Finale - Nouvelle École

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DAU

La Gaité Lyrique
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dau - Finale - Nouvelle École
Got a code?

About

Après la sortie de son dernier EP ‘Dennis’ suivi d’un show électrique à la Maroquinerie le 15 septembre dernier, complet en quelques jours et une tournée en France et en DAU revient fouler la scène avec un concert exceptionnel à la Gaîté Lyrique à Paris le...

Tous publics
Présenté par Arachnée Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.