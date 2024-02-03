Top track

Whatever Makes You Dance present Mskd

Kindergarten
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kindergarten Pres. Whatever Makes You Dance Act #11 w/ MSKD

Festeggiare insieme il decimo atto di questo party e stato incredibile, avete distrutto la pista.

Torniamo quindi con l'undicesimo, che vedra ospite un raro talento della techno: MSKD 🇩🇪.

MSK...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Mattia Bergami, Ellison, Milé and 2 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

