Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
About

Próxima Parada

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop’ in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they’d hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada...” 100 times a day. After ten years of nex...

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oliver Hazard, Próxima Parada

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

