Top track

With Love / Sweet Darling Pain - Gilles Peterson & Simbad Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gilles Peterson DJ Set

YES The Pink Room
Sun, 10 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

With Love / Sweet Darling Pain - Gilles Peterson & Simbad Remix
Got a code?

About Gilles Peterson

French DJ, broadcaster and founder of the UK festival We Out Here and France’s Worldwide festival, Gilles Peterson is synonymous with electicism and discovery. Coining the term ‘acid jazz’ after establishing his record label of the same name with Eddie Pil Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Gilles Peterson DJ Set

Last entry 5PM

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gilles Peterson

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.