DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French DJ, broadcaster and founder of the UK festival We Out Here and France’s Worldwide festival, Gilles Peterson is synonymous with electicism and discovery. Coining the term ‘acid jazz’ after establishing his record label of the same name with Eddie Pil
Read more
Gilles Peterson DJ Set
Last entry 5PM
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.