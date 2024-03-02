DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SWING: Chris Liebing & Dj Rush

The Bassement Club
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
From €19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SWING arranca su temporada en MADRID con dos de los headliners mas grandes del techno mundial CHRIS LIEBING y DJ RUSH
#thebrandwiththeyellowpower

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

.......

Ge...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassmnt + Swing.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Liebing, DJ Rush, Ikari

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

