Top track

Triton (Live at Purgatory)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noir at Nite pres: Black Futures Month feat. NYALLAH w/ Banswomb, J.Scott & cry$cross

Public Records
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Triton (Live at Purgatory)
Got a code?

About

Join us for the fourth installment of NOIR AT NITE as we celebrate Black Futures Month. For this installment, we are honoring the iteration of African American secular traditions that is soul music. Musical offerings from NYALLAH with Banswomb, J.Scott and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nyallah, Banswomb, J. Scott

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.