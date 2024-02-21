DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Meander through global sounds in an intimate space at the next instalment of our regular live session celebrating music from around the world.
Upcoming Spanish singer-songwriter LA PATRI brings seduction, sensuousness and strength to her sound. Now based...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.