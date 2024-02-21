Top track

LA PATRI - Brujas Que Nacen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The People's Sessions: La Patri + MTV Trio

Peckham Levels
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LA PATRI - Brujas Que Nacen
Got a code?

About

Meander through global sounds in an intimate space at the next instalment of our regular live session celebrating music from around the world.

Upcoming Spanish singer-songwriter LA PATRI brings seduction, sensuousness and strength to her sound. Now based...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SoundsandSpace
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Patri

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.