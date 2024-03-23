Top track

Gazebo Penguins + Øjne

Bronson
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Gazebo Penguins nascono a Correggio nel 2004. Sono sempre stati in 3 ma negli ultimi anni hanno suonato in 4 sul palco, se non in 5. Hanno pubblicato 5 dischi: “The name is not the named” (2009), “Legna” (2011), “Raudo” (2013), “Nebbia” (2017), "Quanto"...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Øjne, Gazebo Penguins

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

