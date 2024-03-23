DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I Gazebo Penguins nascono a Correggio nel 2004. Sono sempre stati in 3 ma negli ultimi anni hanno suonato in 4 sul palco, se non in 5. Hanno pubblicato 5 dischi: “The name is not the named” (2009), “Legna” (2011), “Raudo” (2013), “Nebbia” (2017), "Quanto"...
